The Pleura and Peritoneum: Forgotten Organs? A New Journal Sheds Light on a Neglected Subject

Pleura and Peritoneum, a new De Gruyter journal, aims to reinvigorate research into the relatively obscure membranes that protect the lungs and abdomen. While the pleura and peritoneum have been largely overlooked by researchers in recent years, this wasn't always the case: Ancient medical literature discusses both organs, and prior to 1930 the pleura was the subject of numerous scientific disputes in the fields of anatomy and surgery.

So why have they been forgotten? Medically, the pleura and peritoneum are no longer viewed as full-fledged body parts, but rather as membranes. One additional problem is that these membranes cannot be made visible with traditional imaging techniques. However, numerous illnesses with negative consequences for health and quality of life affect the pleura and peritoneum. These conditions can even be life threatening.

In order to give research into the pleura and peritoneum more weight and attention, Prof. Marc A. Reymond of Ruhr University Bochum has founded the journal Pleura and Peritoneum together with other internationally renowned researchers. Prof. Reymond is serving as editor-in-chief.

Dr. Till Meinert, Senior Editorial Director at De Gruyter, says: "I am greatly pleased that the international editorial team under Prof. Reymond will be giving new emphasis to research on the pleura and peritoneum, including their clinical significance."

The journal appears quarterly both in print and online, offering double-blind peer-reviewed articles in English, as well as opinion papers, reports on the latest research findings, and editorials.

The first two years of Pleura and Peritoneum will be provided online free of charge. The first issue can be accessed here

:

.