De Gruyter Starts Partnership with Kudos – New Cooperation Will Boost the Visibility of Academic Content

The international academic publisher De Gruyter is teaming up with Kudos in order to help its authors increase the visibility and impact of their published articles. Kudos is a service that allows authors to offer additional information or material related to their publications, such as abstracts or videos. It thus promotes the dissemination and discovery of knowledge. By using Kudos, authors can boost their visibility while also tracking the success of their activities.

“This partnership will considerably enhance the service we provide to our authors,” says Ralf Grümme, Marketing Director at De Gruyter. “By making our high-quality publications more visible it will also underscore our status as an international publisher.”

Kudos works with academic publishers around the world, helping their authors to achieve greater visibility, thus augmenting the impact of their research.

“The global reach and academic quality of De Gruyter and De Gruyter Open publications are a great addition to the growing community of publishers actively working with Kudos to help increase the visibility and impact of research publications,” says Ann Lawson, Head of Client Management at Kudos. “We are delighted to be working with the De Gruyter Group and are keen to help its authors explain and share their work.”

