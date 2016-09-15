The American Energy Society Selects De Gruyter To Publish Its Official Magazine, Energy Today

The American Energy Society, the trusted professional association dedicated to accelerating the pursuit of abundant, affordable, and safe energy, today announced the selection of De Gruyter as the publisher of its official e-magazine, Energy Today. With academic rigor and journalistic flair, this independent trade publication will cover a broad range of compelling topics related to energy and the environment. Energy Today will keep up with the fast paced nature of energy news by updating continuously with articles, interviews, reviews, highlights, scientific reports, and professional insights. Access to the full content of the e-magazine will be through membership to the American Energy Society.

“For the first time, professionals from every energy sector around the world have a common resource, an opportunity to access content and join forces,” said Eric J. Vettel, President of the American Energy Society. Dr. Anke Beck, Managing Director of De Gruyter, concurs: “Energy Today doesn’t just add excellent content to our portfolio of products for scientists and engineers, but makes a highly important contribution to safeguarding the future of our own and tomorrow’s generations.”

About The American Energy Society

The American Energy Society (AES) is a non-partisan and independent network of professionals from every sector of energy. Members of the American Energy Society include thought-leaders in science and engineering, industry and small business, academia and national laboratories, public and private funding, and policy and administration. Through a variety of services and programs as well as a new web-based platform, the AES connects experts and notifies members of policy changes and innovations, groundbreaking discoveries, upcoming conferences, new publications and awards, fellowships, and job openings – all tailored to fit individual profiles and preferences. To learn more about AES, watch a brief introductory video or visit www.energysociety.org.

About De Gruyter

De Gruyter has been publishing first-class scholarship for more than 260 years. Headquartered in Berlin, the company group releases over 1,300 new titles each year in the humanities, social sciences, medicine, natural sciences, and law; publishes more than 750 journals; and offers a wide range of digital media. The company group includes the imprints De Gruyter Akademie Forschung, Birkhäuser, De Gruyter Mouton, De Gruyter Oldenbourg, De Gruyter Open, and De Gruyter Saur. For more information, visit: www.degruyter.com/