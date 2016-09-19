De Gruyter Mouton and American Psychological Association enter Publishing Partnership

De Gruyter Mouton and the American Psychological Association have started a unique publishing partnership which embraces the best contemporary research on topics where psychology and language intersect. In an unprecedented way, the partnership encourages scholars working on such diverse issues as bilingualism, language learning, autism spectrum disorder or gesture development, among others, to cross and illuminate the porous disciplinary boundaries between psychology and linguistics. In addition, the combined long-term editorial expertise, high-quality production procedures, state of-the-art electronic publishing strategies, and strong sales and marketing infrastructures both organizations jointly offer will be highly beneficial for authors, editors and readers alike. The publishing partnership finds its first culmination in the launch of the joint book series Language and the Human Lifespan, which features four volumes in 2016.

"APA is excited to partner with De Gruyter Mouton. Our innovative series will greatly enhance global understanding of language, psychology, and lifespan development," according to Jasper Simons, APA’s executive publisher.

“The prestige and reach of the APA and De Gruyter Mouton publishing programs represent an ideal combination of leading-edge scholarship,” says Dr. Anke Beck, managing director of De Gruyter.

The American Psychological Association, in Washington, D.C., is the largest scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States. APA's membership includes more than 117,500 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students. Through its divisions in 54 subfields of psychology and affiliations with 60 state, territorial and Canadian provincial associations, APA works to advance the creation, communication and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and improve people's lives. For more information, visit: www.apa.org

De Gruyter has been publishing first-class scholarship for more than 260 years. Headquartered in Berlin, the company group releases over 1,300 new titles each year in the humanities, social sciences, medicine, natural sciences, and law; publishes more than 750 journals; and offers a wide range of digital media. The company group includes the imprints De Gruyter Akademie Forschung, Birkhäuser, De Gruyter Mouton, De Gruyter Oldenbourg, De Gruyter Open, and De Gruyter Saur. For more information, visit: www.degruyter.com/

De Gruyter Mouton is a leading publisher in language sciences. It was established as Mouton & Co. in 1883 and has been part of De Gruyter since 1977. About 100 books are published every year under the De Gruyter Mouton imprint, in addition to over 40 journals.