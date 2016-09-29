De Gruyter ramps up communications Eric Merkel-Sobotta joins as Director Communications

De Gruyter, one of the world’s leading academic publishers, is establishing a global communications function in order to improve communications with researchers, librarians and business partners and to expand and increase employee communications. Eric Merkel-Sobotta joins De Gruyter on 1 October 2016 as Director, Communications and will lead the efforts in this area.

De Gruyter, with over 260 years of publishing experience, combines traditional publishing values of editorial excellence with contemporary expertise in digital publishing, open access business models and a focus on the needs of researchers in a fast-moving academic environment.

Merkel-Sobotta's appointment is within the context of the company's demanding strategy to increase the awareness among researchers and librarians across the globe of the high-quality publishing and distribution options that De Gruyter offers.

"Our ambitious plans, both in terms of expanding our portfolio and in becoming the publisher of choice for researchers in social sciences, humanities, science and technology and medicine require increased, professional communications globally and internally. In Eric Merkel-Sobotta, we have found someone with both the experience to handle the challenge as well as someone with a practical, but creative approach. All of us at De Gruyter are looking forward to working with him," said Carsten Buhr, Managing Director of De Gruyter.

"I'm eager to contribute to achieving De Gruyter's goal of becoming the partner of choice in its areas of expertise, and am pleased to have found professional and dedicated colleagues who share my enthusiasm for excellence in academic communications," Merkel-Sobotta added.

Merkel-Sobotta joins De Gruyter from Springer Science+Business Media (now Springer Nature), where he was responsible for global communications, policy and external relations for over ten years.

