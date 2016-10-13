Princeton Annals of Mathematics now available as ebook collection through De Gruyter

All titles with e-rights from one of the oldest and most respected series in science publishing, the Princeton Annals of Mathematics Studies, are now available on De Gruyter Online. De Gruyter is the only vendor currently selling the series as a collection, and more than 180 titles will be digitally available.

Princeton University Press has published the Annals of Mathematics Studies since 1940 and the series has included many of the most important and influential mathematical works of the twentieth century. Director Peter Dougherty says, “We are pleased that De Gruyter is making it possible for academic libraries to provide this Princeton University Press flagship series to students and researchers throughout the world.”

“This unique offer strengthens the excellent collaboration which has existed for some time,” says Steve Fallon, Director Sales Americas of De Gruyter. “De Gruyter offers effective solutions to collection development challenges that academic libraries face today, and we will work closely with Princeton University Press to ensure that its core math series become accessible as ebook collections.”

In addition to Annals of Mathematics Studies, other series that can easily be accessed include: De Gruyter Expositions in Mathematics, De Gruyter Studies in Mathematics, Princeton Mathematical Notes, and Princeton Mathematical Series.

