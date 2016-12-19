De Gruyter to publish Info DaF

The independent academic publisher De Gruyter will take over the publication of the journal Informationen Deutsch als Fremdsprache (Info DaF) beginning with Volume 44 (2017) from Iudicium Verlag, Munich.

Given the particular role Germany has played in the past 18 months in accommodating large numbers of refugees, the provision of German courses and the acquisition of German language skills for non-native speakers has become an important topic in society, and interest in learning the German language has increased around the world. Research interest in this area has also grown and it is precisely in this area that De Gruyter has considerable experience.

Seven years ago, De Gruyter founded DaZ-Forschung, the first book series dedicated to the topic of German as a second language, multilingualism and migration. Since then, fifteen volumes have been published, and two handbooks will join the series in 2018.

“We are very excited that now, with Info DaF, we can offer an indispensable tool for language teachers in times of migration and globalization. The journal provides both the theoretical backing and the practical applications for German language teaching not only in German-speaking countries but also worldwide,” said Dr. Anke Beck, Managing Director at De Gruyter.

“That a German-language journal on this topic will be published with an international academic publisher is unique. Contributors will benefit from a wider and faster online dissemination of their work. Improved digital functionality will allow readers to find the contents more quickly and to export bibliographic data for citation more easily,” says Info DaF Managing Editor Prof. Dr. Christian Krekeler.

Info DaF is published by the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), the German Academic Exchange Service, and the Fachverband Deutsch als Fremd- und Zweitsprache (FaDaF), the professional association for German as a foreign and second language.

The first issue of Info DaF at De Gruyter will appear in February/March 2017, and Issue 44-1 (2017) will be freely accessible for promotional purposes until 31 December 2017. De Gruyter intends to retrodigitize the back content to create a complete online archive consisting of nearly 31,000 pages, and the continuing the journal’s current arrangement, articles will become freely accessible after an embargo period of 12 months following publication.