Kulturwissenschaftliche Gesellschaft - cooperation announcement

De Gruyter Open launches Kulturwissenschaftliche Zeitschrift in cooperation with the Kulturwissenschaftliche Gesellschaft e.V.

De Gruyter Open has announced the launch of the Kulturwissenschaftliche Zeitschrift, a peer-reviewed online publication focused on providing a forum for researchers active in the field of cultural studies.

The journal welcomes original contributions from any discipline engaged in cultural studies including, but not limited to philosophy, literature, linguistics, ethnology, history, sociology, religious or media studies. To allow for the discussion of the broad range of topics, methods, and interdisciplinary approaches that make up cultural studies, the journal’s issues are thematically open, a format highly anticipated, but so far missing in the German publishing landscape. Contributions can be submitted in German and English.

Founded in Koblenz in 2015, the “Kulturwissenschaftliche Gesellschaft“ is an association dedicated to the promotion and dissemination of research and teaching in the field of cultural studies. To enable and facilitate the exchange, discussion, and cooperation between scholars, the Kulturwissenschaftliche Gesellschaft hosts an annual conference and publishes the journal. From the start, the editors of the Kulturwissenschaftliche Zeitschrift were committed to offering the journal in open access – hence, giving scholars the possibility to publish their research while at the same time providing free access to current cultural studies debates for everyone. “Open access can contribute to further the much-needed discussion and exchange between the academic world and the interested public.” Says Prof. Wolf-Andreas Liebert, Editor-in-Chief and one of the Gesellschaft’s founders.

All articles in the “Kulturwissenschaftliche Zeitschrift" are available to read, download and share on De Gruyter Online.