De Gruyter signs agreement with University of Hawai‘i Press

Comprehensive collection of Asian and Pacific Studies titles created

The University of Hawai‘i Press (UHP) and De Gruyter have formed a partnership for the worldwide sales of UHP’s electronic academic publications. This includes a frontlist of titles and a backlist of approximately 800 titles, which is expected to grow. De Gruyter will also digitize UHP’s out-of-print archive, comprising approximately 1,000 titles over the next two years, and will have exclusive distribution rights for the archive titles. As a result, the total number of available titles will exceed 2,000 by 2019.

The partnership expands UHP’s international reach and strengthens De Gruyter’s portfolio with a range of outstanding academic publications. Together with UHP’s and existing Asian and Pacific Studies titles, De Gruyter will be able to offer a comprehensive collection of close to 3,000 titles.

“We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with De Gruyter, which allows for much wider, global access of our titles to libraries and other institutions. Making available so much important scholarship, including hundreds of out of print University of Hawaii Press books, is an exciting endeavor,” said Joel Cosseboom, Interim Director and Publisher of UHP.

“De Gruyter’s partnership with the University of Hawai‘i Press represents a pioneering effort in that it focuses on editorial cooperation in addition to distribution. In the rapidly changing world of academic publishing, the partnership shows how publishers can join efforts in a way that benefits all stakeholders, first and foremost academics,” said Uri Tadmor, Editorial Director, De Gruyter.

“We are fortunate enough to have partnerships with a number of top notch educational institutions and several more are planned. Editorial partnerships are a mutual enrichment of complementary portfolios and enable both parties to increase the visibility of content together in the face of competition from megapublishers,” added Dr. Anke Beck, Managing Director, De Gruyter.

