De Gruyter and ISEAS enter partnership

The ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore and De Gruyter have formed an editorial and commercial partnership for ISEAS’s publications in South East Asian Social Studies, Politics and Economics. ISEAS is the largest publisher in those fields.

This includes a frontlist of titles and a backlist of approximately 950 titles from 2017 back to 1970, the year ISEAS was founded. Approximately 25 titles will be added each year. De Gruyter will distribute all content – frontlist, backlist and archive – that is available electronically.

Editorial partnerships allow all parties to mutually enrich complementary portfolios to increase the visibility of content together in the face of competition from megapublishers.

“We are excited as we embark on this new partnership with De Gruyter. We look forward to a greater readership of ISEAS’ publications by a global community,” says Ng Kok Kiong, Head, Publishing & Managing Editor of ISEAS Publishing.

“The ISEAS titles complement those titles that De Gruyter and its other publishing partners, such as the University of Hawai‘i Press (UHP), publish and we now offer the largest Asian and Pacific Studies eBook collection available worldwide,” said Uri Tadmor, Editorial Director, De Gruyter.

