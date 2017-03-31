De Gruyter congratulates Ziad Bou Akl

The Sheik Zayed Book Award for Translation has been awarded to De Gruyter author Ziad Bou Akl for the book Averroès: le philosophe et la Loi translated from Arabic to French and published by De Gruyter in 2015. The book is a translation and a commentary of Ibn Rushd’s Short Commentary on al-Ghazali’s Mustasfa.

Ziad Bou Akl received his early education at the Université Saint-Joseph in Beirut, where he was awarded his Licence in Philosophy in 2003. In 2005, he received his Master’s degree from the Institut d’études politiques de Paris (Sciences-Po). He was awarded his PhD degree in Historical and Philological Sciences from the École Pratique des Hautes Études in Paris in 2012.

Currently, Ziad Bou Akl is a research fellow at the Centre Jean Pépin, part of CNRS/ENS. Prior to his present position, he was a Lecteur at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris.

Inaugurated in 2007, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award promotes scholarship and creativity in Arab culture. According to the jury, “The translator skillfully conveyed Quranic terms and expressions into modern French, producing a scholarly work in the jurisprudence (Fiqh) of Ibn Rushd. What stands out is the significance of the translator’s efforts not only in translating a priceless work of Arabic philosophy, but in the larger context of reaching out to other civilizations to stimulate a constructive dialogue.”

“We are delighted that Ziad Bou Akl has won the Sheik Zayed Book Award for his translation – not only because he is one of our esteemed authors, but also because his excellent work enhances the broader discussions on philosophy and religion which our increasingly complex world needs desperately,” said Dr. Anke Beck, Managing Director, De Gruyter.

De Gruyter

Eric Merkel-Sobotta

Director, Communications

Tel: +49 30 260 05 304

ems@degruyter.com