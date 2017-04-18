De Gruyter and ANKOS Consortium sign agreement

De Gruyter has signed an agreement for 2017 with the ANKOS Consortium in Turkey. The agreement covers all of the campuses of leading Turkish universities: Istanbul University, Koç University, Anadolu University, Istanbul Technical University, Usak University and Bogazici University. Over 140,000 students, lecturers, researchers and staff will have access to various De Gruyter eJournal collections for the copyright year 2017.



The three largest institutions will have access to the complete De Gruyter collection, while the smaller institutions have chosen either Humanities and Social Sciences or STM content.



“The agreement with the ANKOS Consortium is a good start to our wider and ongoing efforts in Turkey. Turkey is fortunate to have a large number of excellent universities and scholarly institutions in which a significant amount of interesting research is being conducted, and both commercial and editorial partnerships are being investigated,” said Ben Ashcroft, Vice President Sales & Marketing at De Gruyter.



“We are pleased that we have been able to work together with the ANKOS Consortium to provide access to our valuable content to Turkish researchers, academics and students. We hope that our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue into the future,” said Deniz Can Kurt, Sales Manager, De Gruyter, who is responsible for institutions in Turkey, Middle East and Africa.



