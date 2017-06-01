De Gruyter and CRUI/CARE Consortium sign agreement

De Gruyter has signed a 3-year agreement with the CRUI/CARE consortium of Italian academic libraries that includes eJournal and eBook packages as well as Databases. Currently, some of the most prestigious Italian universities have joined the consortium for De Gruyter collections, including Università di Bergamo, Università di Bologna, Università della Calabria, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore Milano, Università die Firenze, Università di Genova, Università degli Studi di Milano, Università Milano – Bocconi, Università Milano – Bicocca, Università di Padova, Università di Pavia, Università di Salerno, Università di Sassari, Università di Siena, Università di Torino, Università di Trento, Scuola Normale di Pisa and Università di Verona. Students, lecturers, researchers and staff at these institutions will have access to De Gruyter content in various formats.



Half of the institutions mentioned above will have access to the Complete De Gruyter eJournal collection, while the other institutions have chosen either Complete Humanities or subject packages. Italian academic institutions now have the ability to choose to access De Gruyter’s growing STM collection, which includes the recently launched databases: IUPAC Standards Online and Nano Online.



“We are very pleased that we have been able to reach this agreement with CRUI, the Conference of Italian University Rectors, to allow students, researchers and staff at these institutions access to De Gruyter content. Our focus on Italy will continue, and we are having a number of promising discussions about commercial and editorial partnerships in the country,” said Ben Ashcroft, Vice President Sales & Marketing at De Gruyter.



