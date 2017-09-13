De Gruyter presents Science Discoveries

New science news site to feature information based on published research

De Gruyter has launched Science Discoveries, an international science news site focused on research advancements in medicine, health, environment and technology. The website features selected research published in De Gruyter journals.

Publishing article highlights as well as multimedia content several times a week,Science Discoveries aims to showcase peer-reviewed scientific research in a context that helps scientific advancements reach a wider audience, not only academics and professionals, but also general science enthusiasts.

Featured research currently available includes an article on the devastating effect natural disasters have on pets and livestock from the Journal of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (JHSEM), a contribution on insect silk and its medical application from the Zeitschrift für Naturforschung C, and an article entitled “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” on human aggression from the journal NeuroForum.

"Science Discoveries enables a much stronger exchange between our authors and their peers, showcasing our life sciences and medicine publications in times when visibility is paramount for research communities," said Dr. Martin Ottmar, Director Publishing Management & Development.

Science Discoveries joins De Gruyter’s other blogs De Gruyter Conversations, an online magazine providing smart and thought-provoking insights on current topics and debates, and Open Science, a blog with content from De Gruyter’s open access journals and other information on open access publishing and funding.

Please click here to find out more about Science Discoveries.

Please also follow Science Discoveries on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest news.

De Gruyter

Eric Merkel-Sobotta

Director, Communications

Tel: +49 30 260 05 304