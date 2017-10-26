De Gruyter announces the Joshua A. Fishman Award 2018

De Gruyter is happy to announce the establishment of the Joshua A. Fishman Award for the best recently unpublished dissertation on a topic pertaining to the sociology of language. The award, which carries a cash prize of €3,000, is intended to recognize scholars in the early stages of their careers working on sociology of language.

Joshua A. Fishman is considered a founder of the field of the sociology of language. From the early 1970s until his death in 2015, he was the editor of the International Journal of the Sociology of Language (IJSL), as well as the book series Contributions to the Sociology of Language, both published by De Gruyter Mouton, which is De Gruyter’s renowned linguistics imprint. De Gruyter honors his intellectual contribution with this award to ensure that Fishman’s additions to the field of sociolinguistics continue to thrive among emerging scholars. It is De Gruyter’s contribution to fostering innovative, high-quality research in sociology of language.

The Joshua A. Fishman Award will be presented every two years, and winning manuscripts will be recommended for publication in the De Gruyter Mouton book series Contributions to the Sociology of Language (CSL).

“Joshua A. Fishman was brilliant scholar who helped to shape not only an entirely new field, but also an entire generation of linguists. This prize is our modest way of acknowledging the man and affirming his legacy,” said Dr. Anke Beck, Managing Director, De Gruyter.

The award is open to scholars from any country at the early stages of their careers. Eligible dissertations must be in English and must have been completed, successfully defended and accepted after 25 June 2015 and should have been part of the requirement for a Ph.D. or comparable doctoral degree. Deadline for submissions for the 2018 Fishman Award is 31 December 2017. More details will be posted to the IJSL webpage in the next weeks.

