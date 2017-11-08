De Gruyter’s De|G Press publishes The China Paradox

Business strategist and historian Paul G. Clifford’s book “The China Paradox”, which has just been published by De|G Press, explains the reasons and the motives for change that have led to the dramatic economic rise of China and how dealing with China requires both care and insight as the country and the ruling Chinese Communist Party shrewdly leverage their tremendous size.

At the heart of China’s remarkable and unexpected economic take-off during the last four decades is a fragile equilibrium between economic reforms and one-party rule. China’s communist party has demonstrated an adaptability and pragmatism which has liberated the economy. But just at a time when China’s seeks to fully enter the knowledge economy and participate more fully in global markets, it seems to have put the break on further reforms. The ruling party is preoccupied with consolidating its power and strengthening its control of state-owned enterprises.

Although the dysfunctional Soviet-style central planning that had sapped industry and commerce of all vitality during the Mao Zedong era has been dismantled and the largest state-firms restructured and their stock listed, China’s break-neck, unbridled development has come at a high price -- whether with regard to income inequality, rampant corruption or environmental pollution.

The Chinese Communist Party, however, has repeatedly displayed pragmatism and adaptability. It is now readjusting the economy, emphasizing smaller cities over megacities, guiding a shift from labor intensive manufacturing towards high technology be it artificial intelligence or bio tech, moving from government infrastructure investment to an economy driven by consumer demand. China has responded to the environmental crisis by positioning itself as a leader in the use of renewables and in developing related technology.

Notwithstanding this proven ability to adapt and survive, the fundamental downside of the China paradox is that, given the Faustian bargain it entails between economic progress and one-party rule, further reforms needed to take China to the next level of development seem to have been abandoned or postponed.

Clifford’s book goes far to explain, as objectively as possible, these seemingly contradictory and fascinating developments. It is geared toward sanyone who either must understand how China competes, or those with business or other affairs in China.



Dr. Paul G. Clifford has over 30 years of China experience. His book, The China Paradox, has just been published by De|G Press, an imprint of De Gruyter. Clifford was with Cisco Systems (2008-2012), responsible for China strategy and alliances and before that Managing Partner, China, at Oliver Wyman (1998-2008), providing strategy consulting to Chinese and foreign firms. Clifford also served as Vice President of The First National Bank of Chicago from 1984 to 1992. He has a Ph.D. in modern Chinese history from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma from Peking University. He is fluent in Chinese.



The China Paradox: At the Front Line of Economic Transformation

236 pages

USD 29.99 / EUR 26.00 / GBP 21.99

ISBN: 978-1-5015-1574-3