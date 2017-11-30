De Gruyter to acquire Deutscher Kunstverlag

Effective 1 January 2018, De Gruyter will acquire the renowned publisher Deutscher Kunstverlag (DKV) and will continue to develop the brand and its publishing program as an imprint.

The DKV publishing program includes all areas of art, architecture, photography, historic preservation, archeology, design, crafts and will complete and strengthen the publishing programs in arts, architecture, landscape design and design at De Gruyter and its imprints. In addition, DKV publishes exhibition catalogues, dissertations, yearbooks, art and museum guides as well as monographs.

DKV currently has 800 titles in print in German and English as well as three journals in the areas of architecture, historic preservation and art history. The most important scholarly series includes the “Italienische Forschungen des Kunsthistorischen Instituts in Florenz – Max-Planck-Insitut”, the “Passagen / Passages” of the German Forum for Art History in Paris and the “Kunstwissenschaftliche Studien”.

“We are very pleased that we will become part of a publishing house with a similar spirit that also shares our ideals,” said Stephanie Ecker, Managing Director of DKV. “Since both programs are highly complementary, we are certain that our combined strength will not only guarantee high quality and an improved position in the market, but also a better, deeper and broader joint publishing program in an increasingly international and digital world.”

Stephane Ecker will join De Gruyter at the beginning of the new year and will manage the DKV program as well as De Gruyter’s art history program.

“The acquisition of DKV enriches the joint program in art, art history and architecture. The excellent content – of which we have been somewhat envious over the years – will now be joined with ours. We will not only cherish them, but also develop them further with the excellent DKV editors and authors,” said Anke Beck, Managing Director, De Gruyter. “The acquisition brings additional competent colleagues to De Gruyter and we are very pleased that Stephanie Ecker will join us as a colleague in the new year.”

De Gruyter will continue to invest in the digitization of both programs and will expand and deepen relations with the relevant international institutions.

