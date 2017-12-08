De Gruyter takes over "Scandinavian Journal of Pain"

De Gruyter to take over Scandinavian Journal of Pain

Berlin, 8 December 2017

The Scandinavian Association for the Study of Pain (SASP) and De Gruyter will be cooperating to publish the Scandinavian Journal of Pain (SJPAIN), which has most recently been published by Elsevier. The new cooperation will begin with Volume 18 (2018) which will appear in the first quarter of 2018.

Scandinavian Journal of Pain, the scientific journal of the researcher-network Scandinavian Association for the Study of Pain ( www.SASP.org ), is a comprehensive forum for original research from international researchers, on all aspects of pain including the nature of pain, pain mechanisms, and pain management. In order to bring pain-researchers and pain-clinicians up-to-date on important issues, the journal also encourages submissions of topical reviews.



Scandinavian Journal of Pain provides a broad and stimulating approach to new pain-related research by also commissioning editorial comments published together with accepted papers. The editorial comment highlights the significance of the research in the paper and often provides a concise review of the topic of the paper. This puts the papers into context of the present climate of pain research.



Scandinavian Journal of Pain publishes basic and clinical research, systemic and topical reviews, hypothesis-generating case-reports and observational studies as well as letters to the Editor. The abstracts of presentations at scientific meetings of SASPare also published online.

“Our cooperation with the Scandinavian Association for the Study of Pain will allow us to make SJPAIN an even more influential journal”, said Dr. Till Meinert, Vice President Professionals at De Gruyter.

“ We are very satisfied to have established a cooperation with De Gruyter on publishing SJPAIN and are confident that we have found the right partner to further advance the journal", said Dr. Sigríður Zoëga, President of SASP.