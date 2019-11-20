De Gruyter and Kinokuniya enter exclusive ebook partnership for Japan

De Gruyter has appointed Books Kinokuniya as its exclusive distributor for ebooks in Japan, building on De Gruyter’s and Kinokuniya’s decades-long successful cooperation in providing content to Japanese institutions.



With immediate effect, the renowned Japanese distributor will promote and distribute the De Gruyter ebook portfolio in Japan for the next three years, with an auto renewal option for an additional three years. Japanese universities, colleges, schools, governmental institutions and libraries can now source De Gruyter ebooks quick and easily through Kinokuniya.



De Gruyter’s Sales Director for Asia Pacific, Tony Ng, said: “The market for ebooks in Japan is growing and through Kinokuniya’s extensive network of sales people we are confident to make it much easier for Japanese institutions to access and take advantage of our wide range of content including Partner Publishers. This agreement will further bolster our efforts to make our publications easily available to scholars and researchers in Japan.”



Keijiro Mori, VP of Kinokuniya and responsible for Import and Distribution/International Business Development, said: "We are proud to be the first Japanese bookstore appointed as an exclusive distributor of a major international academic publisher's eBook service. De Gruyter is one of the world's leading academic publishers, with high-quality content covering a wide range of academic fields. Kinokuniya is currently expanding its eBook portfolio to accommodate our customers' growing demand, and we are excited to have De Gruyter's ebooks as a central part of it."