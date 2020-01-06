De Gruyter Position on the Addendum to the Coalition S Guidance on the Implementation of Plan S

Position Statement



Introduction



Coalition S has recently issued the “Addendum to the Coalition S Guidance on the Implementation of Plan S” containing mandatory criteria for transformative journals. This position raises a number of specific points from the perspective of a pro-open access, medium-sized, independent, European Humanities and Social Sciences publisher and De Gruyter has submitted it to the Coalition S consultation that closed this morning. In January of 2019, De Gruyter issued an initial position on Plan S (see Addendum 1).



We support all research being published open access and we are doing everything possible to make this happen both for journals and books. However, a complete open access system for all humanities and social science content currently presents an extreme challenge and would require levels of investment that are not achievable without additional financial support, especially for smaller publishers.



Background



De Gruyter publishes first-class scholarship in a number of languages and has been serving the academic and professional communities for 270 years. We are an international, independent publisher headquartered in Berlin with further offices in Boston, Beijing, Basel, Vienna, Warsaw and Munich.



The values of partnership, courage, openness and competence are shared by our 360 dedicated employees who publish over 1,300 new book titles each year and more than 900 journals in the humanities, social sciences, medicine, mathematics, engineering, architecture, design, computer sciences, natural sciences, and law in both print and digital formats.



Open access is an integral part of what we do



We were an early adopter of open access publishing and our open access credentials are indisputable. We support all realistic and sustainable initiatives that nurture open access. Currently, more than half of our journals are “pure” open access, and almost all have an open access option for articles.



Furthermore, we have been especially proactive in transforming subscription journals into open access journals and are promoting and developing open access with transformative agreements with libraries around the world.



Despite its modest size, De Gruyter provides one of the largest original-content open access book collections in the world, with almost 2,500 titles available on degruyter.com to anyone, anywhere and at any time.



What we support



We agree that “double dipping” is unacceptable

No respectable publisher consciously double dips. We agree that an increase in open access content in a hybrid subscription journal must bring the overall price of the journal down. The details of how this is currently done at De Gruyter can be found HERE.



We agree that transformative journals should regularly update authors and funders with information

Usage, citations, online attention and any other relevant information and metrics should be provided / made accessible to authors and funders at several intervals during and after the publication.



Pricing transparency is laudable provided confidential business information is protected

De Gruyter is more than happy to cooperate in any projects designed to support pricing transparency provided that there are mechanisms in place to ensure that confidential business information is protected to ensure competitiveness.



We encourage open access for societies and other partners on whose behalf we publish

We believe in open access and encourage open access publishing not only by our own authors, but also for learned societies and other institution to whom we provide publishing services.



What we cannot accept



Coalition S cannot dictate growth in the market

The requirement that a transformative journal must increase its open access content by 8 percent per year every year is an absurdity and causes us much concern. Simply put: each journal is unique and such blanket requirements are neither helpful nor realistic. In other words: one size simply does not fit all, even if the manufacturer says it will (or it must).



A commitment to full open access when a transformative journal reaches 50 percent open access content is arbitrary

Hybrid open access – even in transformative journals – is gradual and an important factor contributing to acceptance for open access across the scholarly community - especially in HSS. Certain journals may indeed transition to full open access without difficulty once 50 percent penetration is reached, but for others, this arbitrary cut-off point could be the death-knell if the remaining authorship did not have access to funds for publication.



The timelines are untenable

Only if Coalition S represented all funders who ensured funding for all authors would the 31 December 2024 cut-off date to end transformative journals be realistic.



Conclusion



Although the Addendum represents a very small step forward, the main concern remains the fact that Coalition S refuses to accept the fact that rules and guidelines for STEM and HSS cannot be the same. Coalition S also seems blind to the fact that its pronouncements and guidelines do not take the concerns of smaller journals, learned societies and publishers into account. The outcome is likely to increase consolidation in academic publishing since only the largest publishers will be able to survive, thereby reducing diversity and choice for the academic community.



We are aware of the fact that it is an argument not welcomed by Coalition S representatives, but we believe that effectively forbidding researchers to publish in the journal of their choice after 2025 will limit their academic freedom. While we are keen to support a rapid transformation to open access, we will also continue to support researchers who wish to publish in the journal best suited to them and their discipline.



A further point of concern is that current Plan S funders do not form a majority of European Union national funders and that key national funders from major EU Member States are absent from this group.



De Gruyter is willing to share its expertise, its experience and its enthusiasm for open access with any institutions that might be interested.



For further information, please contact:

