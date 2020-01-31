De Gruyter and nine universities in the Netherlands sign “read and publish” agreement

De Gruyter extends its reach in the Netherlands and further develops its open access program



UKB, the consortium of university libraries in the Netherlands and De Gruyter have signed an agreement to provide default open access publishing in 305 hybrid journals to nine Dutch universities. Subscription access to the complete De Gruyter eJournal collection (347 journals) is also included.



The agreement allows all Dutch researchers at Erasmus University Rotterdam, Radboud University Nijmegen, University of Groningen, Leiden University, Utrecht University, University of Amsterdam, Tilburg University, VU Amsterdam and Wageningen University also to publish in 110 gold open access journals with a 20% discount on the APC.



The agreement will contribute to further growth in open access output by researchers in the Netherlands. The nine institutions will have access to a dashboard that allows for easy administration of their account, fast-tracked article approval and detailed reporting features.



“De Gruyter has been supporting open access publishing on an article, journal and book level for more than 15 years. We look forward to working with the universities represented by UKB to support and promote open access research from the Netherlands,” said Anne O’Riordan, Sales Director EMEA at de Gruyter.



“Offering low barriers to publish using open access is of special importance for the humanities disciplines which are well represented in the De Gruyter package. Dutch universities participating in this agreement are therefore very enthusiastic about it, not least because it fits perfectly in our Roadmap Open Access and the National Open Science Plan”, said Hubert Krekels on behalf of the UKB licensing group.

