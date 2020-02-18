De Gruyter and Michigan State University sign “read-and- publish” agreement

All MSU articles published with De Gruyter to be open access



Michigan State University (MSU) and De Gruyter have signed an agreement to provide default open access publishing for all articles by MSU authors in De Gruyter journals. Subscription access to the complete De Gruyter eJournal collection is also included.



The agreement, which runs for three years from 2020 to 2022, will contribute to an increase in open access output by researchers at Michigan State. The institution will have access to a dashboard that allows for easy administration of their account, fast-tracked article approval and detailed reporting features.



“We are looking forward to working with De Gruyter not only to provide access to the rich content on degruyter.com, but also to enable researchers at MSU to easily publish their discoveries using open access, thereby increasing the potential number of readers,” said Steven W. Sowards, Associate University Librarian – Collections at Michigan State University.



“De Gruyter has been supporting open access publishing on an article, journal and book level for more than 15 years. We are looking forward to working with both MSU authors and the MSU library to support and promote open access research from the from Michigan State,” said David Celano, Director Sales Americas at de Gruyter.



This read-and-publish agreement is De Gruyter’s third in the United States (after Iowa State University and Virginia Commonwealth University). Globally, De Gruyter has nine nation-wide consortia OA agreements in place (with a total of 60 universities), as well as with the German National Library of Economics (ZBW), which includes 14 universities.

