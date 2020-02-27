De Gruyter and Stanford University Press cooperate

Stanford University Press and De Gruyter are pleased to announce a commercial partnership for the global distribution of over 4,500 Stanford University Press (SUP) frontlist, backlist and archive e-book titles on degruyter.com.



Stanford University Press’ complete digital output from 1913 through 2020 will be distributed through De Gruyter’s University Press Library.



Stanford University Press, founded in 1892, is one of the oldest academic presses in the United States and the first university press to be established on the west coast. SUP publishes approximately 130 titles a year and is world renowned for publishing award-winning books across humanities, social sciences and business.



“We are looking forward to the partnership with De Gruyter since it has the potential not only to increase international access to the scholarship that the Stanford University Press publishes, but also, in making our archive digitally available, to ensure it can be used electronically going forward,” said Alan Harvey, the Director of Stanford University Press.



“We are fortunate to be adding one of the most prestigious university presses in the US to our University Press Library,” said Steve Fallon, Vice President Americas & Strategic Partnerships at De Gruyter. “We look forward to providing SUP with an individually-branded home for monographs while providing highly intuitive tools for deep search across De Gruyter and our Publisher Partners on degruyter.com.”



For more information, please visit www.degruyter.com or www.sup.org.