De Gruyter measures regarding the novel coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2/COVID-19)

Information for our customers, suppliers and contractors

De Gruyter is taking all possible measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees and business partners as the situation around novel coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2/COVID-19) continues to evolve. Despite the situation, it is “business as usual” at De Gruyter, subject to some adaptations to the current circumstances.



Most of our people are working from home, and almost all of them are up and running. Nonetheless, not everything may run as smoothly as we would like and we would ask for your patience while we sort these things out.



For those of you that have submitted a request to our Customer Service, please note that we are experiencing an increase in the volume of support requests. The entire department is working as quickly as possible, and your request will be answered as soon as possible, although the time from request to resolution might be longer than you are used to. Once you have a ticket number, we would ask you not to follow-up with reminders, as this simply leads to more delays. De Gruyter Customer Service is working as quickly as possible and we ask for your patience.



We are encouraging our people to only use technology for meetings, i.e. conference calls, video, etc. This applies to both internal meetings and those with authors, customers, suppliers and contractors and is in the interest of everyone’s health. We would encourage our customers, suppliers and contractors to work with us to continue all conversations by phone or other means.



For those business partners that are shipping parcels to us, we would ask that you contact your usual partner at De Gruyter before you ship to us to make sure that we can receive the shipment, or to make alternative arrangements.



We have cancelled all business travel by our employees until at least 13 April 2020, but will do our utmost to ensure business continuity.



Should you have any questions, please contact your usual De Gruyter partner, or consult our contact list.